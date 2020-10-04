1/1
William Richard "Bill" Rieger
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edinburg - William "Bill" Richard Rieger, 82, entered eternal rest on Wednesday, September 30, 2020.

Bill is preceded in death by his parents Louis and Caroline Rieger, sister Mary Bayer, and brother Bob Rieger. He is survived by his daughter Carie Taylor, son-in-law Rick Taylor, granddaughters Evelyn and Elise, brothers Gerry Rieger and Ed Rieger, sister Anna Contini, and significant other Polly McCauley.

Bill was born in Dover, Ohio on March 10, 1938. He graduated from St. Joseph's High School and served in The United States Navy. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, and gardening. He never knew a stranger and loved a great conversation.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. today, October 4th, 2020 at Orange Grove RV Park, 5005 East State Hwy. 107, Edinburg, TX 78542.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on Oct. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved