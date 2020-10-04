Edinburg - William "Bill" Richard Rieger, 82, entered eternal rest on Wednesday, September 30, 2020.Bill is preceded in death by his parents Louis and Caroline Rieger, sister Mary Bayer, and brother Bob Rieger. He is survived by his daughter Carie Taylor, son-in-law Rick Taylor, granddaughters Evelyn and Elise, brothers Gerry Rieger and Ed Rieger, sister Anna Contini, and significant other Polly McCauley.Bill was born in Dover, Ohio on March 10, 1938. He graduated from St. Joseph's High School and served in The United States Navy. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, and gardening. He never knew a stranger and loved a great conversation.A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. today, October 4th, 2020 at Orange Grove RV Park, 5005 East State Hwy. 107, Edinburg, TX 78542.