San Antonio - William Wesley Arnold, 89, passed away peacefully April 9, 2019, in San Antonio, Texas, surrounded by his loving family. He was husband to Bette Jean Hutson Arnold. They shared 68 years of marriage.



William was born February 4, 1930, in Pharr, Texas. He was the son of Russell Dewey & Mary Ellen Arnold. He was a lifelong farmer in Pharr, Texas. He loved farming & enjoyed hunting for many years. He will be remembered for his incredible kindness & generosity.



He is survived by his loving wife, Bette. His daughter, Cheryl & son-n-law Jack Tanner. Granddaughters, Betsy Tanner (Abraham Nieto), Emily Palmer (Bryce Palmer), Great Grandchildren, Chase Palmer, Luke Palmer, Lilly Palmer, & Jillian Nieto.



He is preceded in death by his brother Allen A. Arnold & his sister Doris Arnold Hosmer.



Visitation will be held Monday, April 15, 3:00-7:00, at Kreidler Funeral Home. A Graveside Service will be held at Roselawn Cemetery Tuesday, April 16, 11:00 am.



Memorial donations/in lieu of flowers, may be made to the , the Laurie P. Andrews PAWS Center, or the .



Special thanks to the incredible, caring staff at Poets Walk & Freedom Hospice. Published in The Monitor on Apr. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary