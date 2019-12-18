|
Edinburg - Our Beloved Willie G. Mendez, Jr., age 82, of Austin, TX was called by our Heavenly Father on Sunday Dec. 15, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his mother Josefa, his father Willie, sisters Carrie Diaz, Emily Rosales and Josephine Nors. He is survived by his wife Margarita; children, Larry Mendez and wife Teresa, Beatrice Cervantes and husband Johnny, Richard Mendez and wife Karen, Veronica Schnake and husband Ed, Toni Charles, Rosita Marchant and husband Eric, and Guillermo Mendez; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He will be remembered as a man with many hopes and dream; but with the passing of his parents the responsibility of raising his children and siblings fell upon him. He was a provider, protector and patriarch of the family. Your work is done may you rest in peace.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to the caretakers who cared for him and kept him comfortable. Also, a special thank you to the hospice staff.
A memorial service will be held at 12 noon Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 at Latter Day Saints Church, 5601 N. 29th St., McAllen, TX.
Published in The Monitor on Dec. 18, 2019