Pharr - Wilson Charles Shoemaker, Jr., 55, went home to the Lord Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at Doctors Hospital at Renaissance in Edinburg.
Born in Newark, New Jersey, he moved to the Rio Grande Valley in 1999. Wilson was a nurse with compassion and care for others. He was caring and loving to his family. He enjoyed fishing and sports; specially football season, he was a fanatic of the Pittsburgh Steelers. His smile and charming charisma is going to be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Mr. Shoemaker is survived by six children, Jennifer Shoemaker (Mike Rodriguez) of Pharr, David (Monica) Shoemaker of Edinburg, Kristen (Luis) Gonzalez of Mission, Rebecca Shoemaker of Pharr, Matthew Shoemaker of Oklahoma, Joshua Shoemaker of Rio Grande City; six grandchildren, Ayane, Marybeth, Maverick, Bethany, Jordan, and Emory.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, September 27, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E Canton in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Cremation will take place at Memorial Cremation Center in Edinburg.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Sept. 26, 2019