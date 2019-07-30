|
Alamo - On July 27, 2019, our Lord called our beloved Yescenia Uresti, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin and friend, to be with Him in His glory.
Yescenia was born on October 29, 1971, and was a lifelong resident of Alamo. She graduated from PSJA High School in 1990, where she served as Senior Class President.
She is preceded in death by her father, Ramiro Ureste; maternal grandparents, Isabel and Maria Ubias; and paternal grandparents, Eduvijen and Petra Ureste.
Yescenia is survived by her mother, Natalia Ureste; a brother, Rodrigo (Selma) Ureste; a nephew, Ramiro Ureste; a niece, Samantha Jo Ureste; an aunt, Bacilia Ubias Hernandez; and numerous cousins.
The family would like to thank April E. Lopez, MSN, FNP, of Lopez Family Clinic; the staff of McAllen Medical Center and Amara Hospice for the care given to Yescenia; as well as family and friends for their support and prayers.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, July 30, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m., Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Resurrection Catholic Church in Alamo. Cremation will take place at Memorial Cremation Center in Edinburg. Interment of cremated remains will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday, August 1, 2019, at St. Joseph Cemetery in Alamo.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on July 30, 2019