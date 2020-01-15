|
Edinburg - On January 12th, 2020, a phenomenal woman by the name of Yolanda B. Morales, passed away peacefully in her home at the age of 67 after a two-year battle with Cancer. It would be wrong to say that Yolanda lost her battle, because she never stopped fighting. No matter how sick she was, she was always determined. When anyone else would have broken down, Yolanda stayed strong and persevered. Through her battle, we truly know what resilience and perseverance looks like. There was no quit in Yolanda. Just because she is no longer here, it doesn't mean she lost her fight.
Yolanda was an inspiration to all - a truly brilliant woman, fierce friend, loving mother, and an extraordinary grandmother. She was the biological mother of 3 children. However, many people considered Yolanda their surrogate mother because of the impact she had on them.
Yolanda loved children. Helping young individuals discover a passion for learning was her joy in life, which was a large part of why she chose to work for World Scholars Academy High School for more than twenty-five years. She would proudly boast about her grandkids graduating from high school and how successful they were going to be.
Yolanda is preceded in death by her mother, Juanita Bochas, and her son, Mannuel C. Morales. She is survived by her two daughters, Jodi Morales and Jacquelyn Juan (Jamie Juan); her 8 grandchildren, Sestinas Morales, Evelyn Morales, Andrew Rodriguez, Deion Taylor, Lauryn Norton, Marcellus Norton, Hope Hernandez, Aiden Sustaita; one great grandchild Ciara C. Taylor; five siblings, Rita Uresti, Margaret Brebner, Gracie Vera, Patty Cantu, and Ricardo Bochas; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Never underestimate the valuable and important difference you make in every life you touch. It's easy to see that Yolanda touched the lives of many people and her impact on this world will never be forgotten. Yolanda was loving, selfless, and devoted her life to Christ. Until we meet again Yolanda, We love you.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a 7 p.m. prayer service, Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at Legacy Chapels 4610 South Jackson Road in Edinburg. A Celebration of Life service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, January 16, 2020, at Legacy Chapels in Edinburg.
Funeral services are under the direction of Legacy Chapels in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Jan. 15, 2020