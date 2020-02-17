Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
(956) 787-1415
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
7:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Anne's Catholic Church
Pharr, TX
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Palm Valley Memorial Gardens
Pharr., TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Yolanda Lopez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Yolanda C. Lopez

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Yolanda C. Lopez Obituary
Pharr - Yolanda C. Lopez, 85, died Friday, February 14, 2020, at Briarcliff Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in McAllen.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Domingo Lopez; parents, Cruz Castillo and Esperanza Gutierrez Castillo; and two siblings.

Mrs. Lopez is survived by her two children, Humberto "Pecas" (Juanita) Salinas of McAllen and Amalia "Mollie" Salinas (Oscar Longoria) of Pharr; 6 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, February 17, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at St. Anne's Catholic Church in Pharr. Interment will follow at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on Feb. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Yolanda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -