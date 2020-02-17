|
|
Pharr - Yolanda C. Lopez, 85, died Friday, February 14, 2020, at Briarcliff Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in McAllen.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Domingo Lopez; parents, Cruz Castillo and Esperanza Gutierrez Castillo; and two siblings.
Mrs. Lopez is survived by her two children, Humberto "Pecas" (Juanita) Salinas of McAllen and Amalia "Mollie" Salinas (Oscar Longoria) of Pharr; 6 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, February 17, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at St. Anne's Catholic Church in Pharr. Interment will follow at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on Feb. 17, 2020