Pharr - It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Yolanda C. Rios, of Pharr, TX. On Sunday August 2, 2020, at the age of 72.
She was born December 22, 1947 to Espetacion and Manuel Canales. She is survived by her husband of 30 years, Ramiro Rios Jr.
Her children: Cynthia Munoz (Angi Munoz), Patricia Gonzalez, Sonia Palmer (Roger Lowe), Orlando Munoz (Aurora Munoz), Laura Rios (Joey Rios), Ramiro Rios III, Oscar Rios, Omar Rios.
Grandchildren: Joshua Gonzalez, Aaron Benavidez, Mark Munoz (Elisa Munoz), Kassandra Munoz, Melany Munoz, Noah Rios, Erik Palmer, Orlando Munoz, Jenna Rios, Heaven Rios, Omar Rios, and Katelyn Rios.
Biological mother Luisa Rangel.
Sisters: Gloria Barajas of Illinois, Elvira Rangel, Ernie Rangel, Elsie Ybarra. All of California.
She is preceded in death by her parents Espetacion and Manuel Canales. Her brothers Alfredo Canales, Louis Canales, her sister Rosalinda Rangel, and her daughter Sandra Ann Munoz.
Our mom was a loving and caring person. She was full of life; she was always taking care of her family and anyone who needed her. She enjoyed life to the fullest. She enjoyed fishing, sewing, cooking and her family get togethers and her Casinos. She made a lot of friend along the way. But most of all she loved her family.
It's not goodbye, its till we meet again...
Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 5, 2020 from 5:30 pm to 8:00 pm with a rosary being held at 7:00 pm at Rivera Funeral Home in McAllen. Graveside interment will be held Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 10:00 am at La Piedad Cemetery in McAllen. Funeral services are entrusted to the care of Rivera Funeral Home of McAllen. www.riverafuneralhomes.net