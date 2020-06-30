RIO GRANDE CITY - Yolanda Cantu was born on February 14, 1935 in Chapeno, Texas and entered eternal rest on June 28, 2020 in Rio Grande City, Texas. She was 85 years old. She grew up in Chapeno Texas with parents Saturnino and Juana Garcia and her nine siblings: Maria†, Efrain†, Flavio†, Jose Roberto†, Noe†, Gloria, Rosabel and Israel. Yolanda married Cresencio Cantu of Falcon Heights on May 28 in 1951. She is survived by three children, Graciela Pena (Ramiro), Cresencio Cantu Jr (Liliana), and Rosbel Cantu (Anita), 7 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Cresencio Cantu and her son Victor Cantu.



Yolanda was a devoted Catholic and loving mother, sister, grandmother and great- grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her beloved family. She lived a full life as a mother and homemaker. As the matriarch of the family, she held the strings that bound the family together. She will be deeply missed, and her memories will be forever in our hearts.



The family of Mrs Cantu would like to extend their sincerest and unending gratitude to the staff of Retama Manor Health and Rehabilitation Center of Rio Grande City for their kindness and care and the medical staff at Starr County Memorial Hospital who cared for her during her last moments.



Visitation hours will be held on Tuesday June 30, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm at Rodriguez Funeral Home in Escobares, Texas.



The Funeral home will open again for viewing on Wednesday July 1, 2020 at 8:00 am. The funeral procession will depart at 9:30 am for a Catholic Mass at Our Lady of Refuge Catholic Church in Roma Texas at 10:00 am. Graveside services will follow at the Roma Cemetery.



