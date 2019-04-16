McAllen - Yolanda A. Garcia, 66, entered eternal rest on Saturday, April 13, 2019 surrounded by her loving family at Doctors Hospital at Renaissance in Edinburg. "Yogi" as she was lovingly known by her family and friends was born on January 31, 1953 in McAllen to Jesus "Chuy" and Maria Victoria (Villalobos) Almaguer. Yogi was a life long resident of McAllen. Yogi was married to her high school sweetheart, Romeo Garcia, for 46 years. She always lived life to the fullest and always loved being with her family. Yogi worked at Nash & Associates Insurance for many years before she moved to Guthrie's Locksmith Shop in McAllen where she met every customer with a smile. She loved sunsets at the beach, loved her grandkids and will be missed by all who knew her. She was preceded in death by her mother and her brother: Jesse Almaguer.



Left to cherish Yogi's memory is her husband: Mr. Romeo G. Garcia; her chilldren: Vicky (Martin) Gomez , Romeo Gaston (Kathy) Garcia and Abigail Rose Garcia; siblings: Rose A. Pierce and Abby (Donald) Guthrie; seven grandchildren: Gabriela Gomez, Sophia Gomez, Romeo Grant Garcia, Roman Garcia, Lola Garcia, Diego Garcia and Joaquin Garcia; her father: Mr. Jesus"Chuy" Almaguer.



A gathering of family and friends will be held on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Rivera Funeral Home, 1901 Pecan Blvd., McAllen from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm with the recital of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 pm. Mass of Christian burial will be on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 10:00 am at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 1108 W. Hackberry, McAllen. Interment will follow at Roselawn Cemetery, 1201 S. Main, McAllen. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Rivera Funeral Home of McAllen.