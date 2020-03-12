|
Mission - Yolanda Martinez, 70, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020, at Amara Hospice in Edinburg. She was a proud Mission resident, having lived in Mission her entire life, she was always willing to give her time and served on the Friends of the Library Board and the CDBG of Mission. Everyone knew they could turn to her when they needed help. She was a social butterfly who was known for being true to her word. Her wit will linger long in the memories of those who knew her best. She was bold and very adventurous. She was a determined person, and never let anything stop her. She knew how to love BIG!
Yolanda was preceded in death by her father, Ruben Montemayor.
She is survived by her husband, of 42 years, Raul Martinez; mother, Olivia Montemayor; daughters: Dulce Gracia (David Peynado) Martinez, Clarisa Yliana (Steven) Rios; grandsons: Ruben Daniel Rios, and Benjamin Bruce Rios. She is also survived by her siblings: Maria Elena (Samuel) Gonzalez and Arturo (Maria de Jesus) Montemayor.
Visitation will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020, from 1-9 pm with a 7pm rosary at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in Mission. A funeral mass will be held at 10:30 am on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Our Lady of Guadalupe in Mission.
Services are under the direction of Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in Mission.
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 12, 2020