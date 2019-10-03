|
EDINBURG - Yolanda "Yoli" Salinas Perez earned her celestial wings on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, McAllen Heart Hospital, at age 72.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Eduardo (Eddie) Perez; her five children, Yolanda (Jose) Balderas, Veronica (Daniel) Rodriguez, Vanessa (Aaron) Rodriguez, Carlos (Xiomara) Perez, and Adrian Perez; two brothers, Rolando (Nora) Salinas and Noel Salinas. She has now become the guardian angel to her nine grandchildren: Cassandra Balderas, Michael Balderas, Jaqueline Moreno, Andrew Moreno, Lauren Rodriguez, Gabriel Rodriguez, Sarah Rodriguez, Francine Perez, and Karina Campos. She is also survived by numerous cousins whom she actually considered her brothers and sisters.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Benito Reyna Salinas and Brigida Ramos Salinas; and a brother, Francisco "Frankie" Salinas.
Born in Edinburg, she was a lifetime resident. Yolanda attended Sacred Heart School through eighth grade and then graduated from Edinburg High School. Eddie and Yolanda married soon after her graduation, and she joined him wherever he was stationed while he was in the U.S. A. F. She entered Nursing School after returning to the Valley and eventually graduated as a Registered Nurse. She worked as an OB nurse, at McAllen Medical Hospital, as a Home Health Nurse, as Director of Nurses at San Juan Nursing Home, and as Quality Assurance Director at Nuestra Clinica del Valle, in San Juan, Texas until her retirement. She was the rock to her husband, children and grandchildren, and leaves behind beautiful memories of love, hugs, kisses, and friendship, and a legacy of toughness and grit. Her last year on earth was painful due to her illness, but she fought the good fight and never gave up. She taught us how to live, and she taught us how to die. Yolanda was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Edinburg and was an ACTS sister.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, October 3, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E Canton in Edinburg. Funeral Mass will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, October 4, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Edinburg. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Edinburg.
Pallbearers will be Carlos Perez, Gabriel Rodriguez, Andrew Moreno, Michael Balderas, Frankie Joe Salinas, and Samuel Palomo.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Oct. 3, 2019