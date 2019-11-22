Home

Yolanda Villarreal Gonzalez Obituary
Rio Grande City - Yolanda Villarreal Gonzalez entered eternal rest on Tuesday, November 19th in Mission, Texas at the age of 62. Born in Rio Grande City Texas. Yolanda was a beloved daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, and aunt. She was known as a gifted artist and a dedicated teacher for over 30 years, influencing and impacting the lives of thousands of children in her lifetime.

She is survived by her mother Ofilia Villarreal De Garcia, husband Miguel Gonzalez, daughters Dandy Pilon and Gabrielle Montalvo, siblings Irene Moreno, Diana Kidwell, Nina Cruz, Daniel Villarreal, and Miguel Villarreal.??

Viewing hours are a follow November Thursday 21, 2019 from 1 PM-9 PM at Sanchez Funeral Home in Rio Grandy City. Mass will be November Thursday 21, 2019 at 1 PM at Immaculate Conception Church in Rio Grande City and burial to follow in Lopeno, Texas. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Yolanda Villarreal Gonzalez Memorial Scholarship Fund at Guadalupe Regional Middle School in Brownsville.
Published in The Monitor on Nov. 22, 2019
