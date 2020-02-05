|
McAllen - Zada Christine King Westerman was born in Wichita Falls, Texas on November 6, 1927, to Christian C. King and Sarah C. Bledsoe. She entered into eternal peace on January 28, 2020.
A loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great-great grandmother and homemaker, Zada otherwise know as "Mimi" was a remarkable cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family and friends, at anytime someone would drop by. For many years, she researched and collected a large library of the family's ancestry and heritage from around the world. She loved to find the little nuggets of information that are meaningful and important, but would otherwise have been forgotten. She loved her flowers and birds watching out for them and making sure they were all well fed, like the rest of us. She was a dedicated wife, supporting her husband in all he endeavored to do. Zada was a kind, gentle soul who loved and encouraged her family, no matter what came or happened. Zada's favorite Bible verse was Psalm 37:11; "But the meek shall inherit the earth; and shall delight themselves in the abundance of God's peace."
Zada was married on June 14, 1947 to her loving husband of 72 years, Robert "Bob" W. Westerman, Jr. She was predeceased in death by her son, Robert "Rob" W. Westerman, III and her half-sister, Lilly Smart. Zada is survived by her husband, Robert "Bob" Westerman, sons Christopher Westerman and Terry Westerman and wife Nelda. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Shane Westerman, Jamy Westerman, Nikki Schinderwolf, Amie Bennett, Sara Gunnels and Kelly Serda. She also had twenty great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren.
The family thanks Heritage Village Retirement Community, DHR Hospice Services, Dogwood Home Healthcare and everyone else who loved, cared for and supported Bob and Zada in the past years, with our greatest and warmest gratitude.
A family funeral service celebrating her life will be held on Friday, February 7th, 2020, at 11:00 AM at Brown Family Funeral Home, 621 East Griffin Parkway, Mission, Texas 78572. Interment will follow at 1:00 PM at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery, S. Inspiration Road, Mission, Texas. Viewing will be on Friday, February 7th, 2020 from 9:00-11:00 AM.
Published in The Monitor on Feb. 5, 2020