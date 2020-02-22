|
|
EDINBURG - Zeferino Z Villanueva, 87, went to be with the Lord on Monday, February 17, 2020 in Edinburg. Zeferino was born August 26, 1932 in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico to Margarito and San Juana Villanueva.
Zeferino is survived by; daughter Enedina V. Suarez (Oscar); daughter Rosaura Y. Estrada; son Victor C. Villanueva (Oralia); daughter Esmeralda Gonzalez (Patricio J.); son Zeferino Villanueva, Jr. (Ana M.); son Jorge Villanueva (Sara B.); son Omar Villanueva (Yolanda); and son Anthony Villanueva (Abigail). Zeferino is also survived by 24 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
Visitation for Zeferino will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM with a Rosary at 6:00 PM at Funeraria Del Angel Palm Valley in Pharr. Funeral arrangements and services are under the direction of Funeraria Del Angel Palm Valley of Pharr.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.palmvalleyfh.com for the Villanueva family.
Published in The Monitor on Feb. 22, 2020