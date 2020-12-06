McAllen - Zoila Martinez, 93, passed away peacefully at home on December 3, 2020. Zoila was born in Agua Dulce, Texas to the late Mauro and Catalina Quintanilla. She graduated from Agua Dulce High School, and received her Bachelor of Education Degree and Master of Education Degree from Texas A&I University in Kingsville. She married the love of her life, Julio Fidel Martinez, on August 6, 1960. Her lifelong passion was teaching. She taught children and adults over the course of 42 years starting in Venezuela and continuing at McAllen ISD for almost 40 years.
She was very active in social and civic activities supporting her community. Zoila was a devoted parishioner of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, eucharistic minister and charter member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court Queen of the Rosary #2368. She was also a member of the Hidalgo County Retired Teachers Association. Her activities included playing cards and celebrating monthly birthdays with her dearest friends with whom she shared stories of travels with her husband. She doted on her son and daughter and loved spending time with her grandsons, Marco, Danny and Robert.
Zoila is survived by her two children, Julio (Linda) Martinez Jr., Norma (Tommy) Canul, three grandchildren, Roberto Tomas Canul, Daniel Andres Canul and Julio Marco Martinez and step-grandchildren Aaron Rene Canul, Alyssa Anne Canul and Alejandro (Alex) Francisco Canul and great-granddaughter Avery Anne Canul. She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Antonia Quintanilla and Aurora Vela, and brother Cenovio Quintanilla. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
We would like to give special thanks to the quality care given by Silvia and Blanca with Harbor Hospice and for the love and devotion provided by her caregiver, Veronica Ipina. The Catholic Daughters will be hosting a Holy Rosary for the repose of the soul of Zoila Martinez on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 7:00 PM. The internet link for those whom like to attend the rosary is as follows:
The funeral will take place at 10:00 A.M. on Thursday the 10th of December at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, with the burial immediately following at Valley Memorial Gardens on Taylor Rd. kreidlerfuneralhome.com