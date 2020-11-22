Rio Grande City - After 90 years of a fruitful life, Zulema M. Lopez was taken to her eternal home by Our Lord and Savior. She died peacefully in her sleep at her daughter's residence in McAllen, Texas. She was a lifelong resident of Rio Grande City, Texas where her reputation for helping others was well known to all.Preceding her in death are her husband, Leonel Lopez, Sr., her sons Leonel Lopez, Jr. and Eloy Lopez, her grandson, Marcelo Montalvo, Jr., her sons-in-law Marcelo Montalvo, Sr. and Frank B. Cummings, also her parents, siblings and all her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.As a devoted daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, friend, and business woman, Zulema persevered in many life challenges. From a very early age, to help provide for her parents and siblings, she took on a variety of jobs. These job experiences were the start of her acquiring business skills, as well as, a strong work ethic which served her well later in life as she worked alongside her husband to establish their family business, Borrega's Electric. Our dear Mom was a remarkable homemaker who eagerly shared her home, a haven to many, by providing meals, shelter, free advice, and by showing love through her acts of kindness and generosity. She always took time to counsel and encourage her loved ones to be successful and productive individuals. She was committed to helping those in need by giving of her time, possessions, and talents, which included cooking, conversing, and caregiving.In her active years, she enjoyed gardening, shopping, and spending time with her children and grandchildren. Family was always priority in her life. After many years of serving and caring for others, she slowed down. In the end, she was bedridden, but very content and well taken care of by many. Mom was blessed to live a long a life and we were blessed to have her as our Mom. She was the heart of our family!Left to cherish her memory are her three daughters, Cynthia Montalvo, Belinda Cummings, and Leticia L. Lopez, daughter-in-law Rosa Lopez, 13 grandchildren, and 23 great-grandchildren. May we follow her example of giving of self as we remember her as one who obeyed the command to "love thy neighbor".Private funeral services are under the direction of Sanchez Funeral Home in Rio Grande City.