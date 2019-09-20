|
|
Adam James Butch, Bay City, Michigan, age 23, passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at his home. He was born August 20, 1996 in Saginaw, son of the late Gregory Butch and Kathlene (Pol) Butch. He attended MacGregor Elementary, St. Stanislaus Elementary, and Holy Family Middle school. Adam graduated from All Saints High School in 2014, where he was a member of the National Honor Society and the varsity football team. He attended Michigan State University after graduation where he had worked as a computer science teaching assistant and had been active on the committee. After making the choice to come home, he wanted a career of helping others and achieved his certification as a pharmacy technician and was working at Rite Aid. Adam was a kind hearted young man who made friends easily and was loved by everyone he met. His hobbies included making music, playing his guitar, spending time with friends and being outside. Adam was loved dearly and will be sadly missed by his family and multitude of friends. Our lives were made better simply by knowing him. Adam is survived by his mother Kathlene (Thomas Rakowski) and his sister Rachel, both at home. He was predeceased by his father Gregory Scott Butch. He also leaves behind his maternal grandparents, Dr. Jan and Diane Pol; his paternal grandparents, Thomas and JoAnne Butch, his girlfriend Julia Shepherd, close friend Tyler Schmidt, many aunts, uncles and cousins. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Czestochowa Parish-St. Stanislaus Church, 1503 Kosciuszko Ave., Bay City, MI 48708. Fr. Rick Filary and Fr. Jose Maria Cabrera will concelebrate Mass and interment will follow in St. Patrick Cemetery. Friends may call at Ambrose Funeral Home on Wednesday from 2-8 p.m. and at church on Thursday after 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorials to the “Wishes of the Family.”
Published in Morning Sun on Sept. 22, 2019