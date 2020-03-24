|
|
Adam Lee Klein, age 20, of Ithaca, MI, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020. A Private Family Service will be held. Visitation open to family and friends will be held on Thursday, March 26, 2020 from 2-8 P.M. at Smith Family Funeral Homes Ithaca, MI. At this time, due to the current circumstances, we are required to keep the number of people in attendance during visitation at 50 or below at any given time. We thank you in advance for your understanding and cooperation. Adam was born in Alma, MI on June 15, 1999, the son of Scott Klein and Shannon (Wale) Shattuck. He graduated from Ithaca High School with the class of 2017. Adam went on to attend United Brotherhood of Carpenters where he became an apprentice. Adam loved working on big lifted trucks, 4 wheeling, and his Harley. He liked buying vehicles and he always had a project going. He enjoyed hunting and hanging out with his friends at bonfires. He liked shopping with his mom especially if she was buying. Adam could make a room light up, make people smile, made friends of all ages easily and loved being around people. He lived life on his terms and lived it to the fullest. Adam was part of the carpenters union. He is survived by his mom Shannon Shattuck, dad Scott and Kimberly Klein, brothers: Erik and Lisa Klein, Alex Klein, step brothers & sisters: Jordan Kanine, Jordan Shattuck, Taylor Shattuck, and Makenzie Shattuck, grandfather Roger Klein, aunts and uncles: Andrew Brickner, Stacy McCullough, Toney McCullough, Kerry and Julie Klein, Roger Klein, and great grandma Mary Ellen Davis. He is also survived by many cousins, extended family and special friends. He was preceded in death by his grandmothers: Margie Klein and Cathy McCullough. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes, Ithaca, MI. Online condolences can be made at
Published in Morning Sun on Mar. 25, 2020