Redman, Addison Marie of Alma passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. Addison was born October 27, 2007 to Matthew and Mary (Haase) Redman.To know Addison and her joyful carefree spirit was a gift. She was kind to everyone and her smile was infectious. Addison was an award winning 4-H member, showing animals yearly at the Gratiot County Fair for Youth. This year she finished second in Large Animal Junior Showmanship Sweepstakes, along with receiving numerous other awards in many categories. Soccer was Addison’s athletic passion; she was a member of the Alma Strikers. Addison was anticipating attending Alma Middle School as a sixth grader. Visitation will be at Dewey Funeral Home, Alma, on Thursday, August 29 from 2 PM to 8 PM with a Vigil Service at 7 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 11 AM at Mount St. Joseph Catholic Church in St. Louis. Addison is survived by her parents, Mary and Matthew Redman, brother Corbin, sister Abigail, grandparents Tyler (Aleta) Haase, Deb Haase, LuAnne (Nelson) Mead, Harold (Connie) Redman and Great grandmothers Glennie Haase and Mary Gordon, Uncles Matt (Jaime) Haase, Mike (Amanda) Redman, Tim (Morgan) Redman, cousins Brantley, Luke, Keegan, Cyrus, Cayson and Godparents George and Cindy Simon. In lieu of flowers, donations are being accepted to the Addison Redman Memorial Fund at any Commercial Bank. Checks written to The Addison Redman Memorial Fund can also be mailed to Commercial Bank, 1690 Wright Avenue, Alma, MI 48801.
Published in Morning Sun on Aug. 26, 2019