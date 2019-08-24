Morning Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dewey Funeral Home, Inc.
731 North State Street
Alma, MI 48801-1153
(989) 463-2121
Resources
More Obituaries for Addison Redman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Addison Marie Redman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Addison Marie Redman Obituary
Redman, Addison Marie of Alma passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. Addison was born October 27, 2007 to Matthew and Mary (Haase) Redman.To know Addison and her joyful carefree spirit was a gift. She was kind to everyone and her smile was infectious. Addison was an award winning 4-H member, showing animals yearly at the Gratiot County Fair for Youth. This year she finished second in Large Animal Junior Showmanship Sweepstakes, along with receiving numerous other awards in many categories. Soccer was Addison’s athletic passion; she was a member of the Alma Strikers. Addison was anticipating attending Alma Middle School as a sixth grader. Visitation will be at Dewey Funeral Home, Alma, on Thursday, August 29 from 2 PM to 8 PM with a Vigil Service at 7 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 11 AM at Mount St. Joseph Catholic Church in St. Louis. Addison is survived by her parents, Mary and Matthew Redman, brother Corbin, sister Abigail, grandparents Tyler (Aleta) Haase, Deb Haase, LuAnne (Nelson) Mead, Harold (Connie) Redman and Great grandmothers Glennie Haase and Mary Gordon, Uncles Matt (Jaime) Haase, Mike (Amanda) Redman, Tim (Morgan) Redman, cousins Brantley, Luke, Keegan, Cyrus, Cayson and Godparents George and Cindy Simon. In lieu of flowers, donations are being accepted to the Addison Redman Memorial Fund at any Commercial Bank. Checks written to The Addison Redman Memorial Fund can also be mailed to Commercial Bank, 1690 Wright Avenue, Alma, MI 48801.
Published in Morning Sun on Aug. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Addison's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now