age 62, passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020, with her family by her side, at Andahwod Continuing Care. The family will receive friends at a public visitation on Wednesday, October 21, from 4-7 p.m. at Clark Family Funeral Chapel. The Funeral Service for Adelaide will be private with interment in Woodland Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society
or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Envelopes will be available at Clark Family Funeral Chapel. Adelaide was born on February 28, 1958, in Mt. Pleasant, the daughter of Kermit and Elarine Paul. She married Tim J. Davis on September 22, 1979. Adelaide last worked for the Nimkee Memorial Wellness Center and had previously worked for over 25 years in the Gaming Department at the Soaring Eagle Casino. Adelaide was a member of the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe and served her community on the Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Council. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, making tote bags, canning, playing bingo, and traveling. Adelaide loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. Adelaide is survived by her husband, Tim J. Davis of Mt. Pleasant; children Dustin (Jenna) Davis of Mt. Pleasant, Levi Davis of Clare, Keenan Davis (Carrie Johnson) of Mt. Pleasant and TJ (Kaitlyn) Davis of Mt. Pleasant; grandchildren Tayden and Nikodin Davis, Kingsley and Abram Davis, and Farron and Arlyn Davis; brothers Dennis Christy, Sr. (Dorothy) of Rosebush, Kermit “Chief” Paul of Mt. Pleasant and Jason Casner of Mt. Pleasant; sisters Flossie Sprague of Mt. Pleasant and Ella (Frank) Hunt of Clare; and many nieces and nephews. Adelaide was preceded in death by her parents; step-father Jason Casner; brother Terry; and sisters Tammy and Ramona. You may view Adelaide’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family at