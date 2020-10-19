1/1
Adelaide Darlene Davis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Adelaide's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
age 62, passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020, with her family by her side, at Andahwod Continuing Care. The family will receive friends at a public visitation on Wednesday, October 21, from 4-7 p.m. at Clark Family Funeral Chapel. The Funeral Service for Adelaide will be private with interment in Woodland Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Envelopes will be available at Clark Family Funeral Chapel. Adelaide was born on February 28, 1958, in Mt. Pleasant, the daughter of Kermit and Elarine Paul. She married Tim J. Davis on September 22, 1979. Adelaide last worked for the Nimkee Memorial Wellness Center and had previously worked for over 25 years in the Gaming Department at the Soaring Eagle Casino. Adelaide was a member of the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe and served her community on the Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Council. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, making tote bags, canning, playing bingo, and traveling. Adelaide loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. Adelaide is survived by her husband, Tim J. Davis of Mt. Pleasant; children Dustin (Jenna) Davis of Mt. Pleasant, Levi Davis of Clare, Keenan Davis (Carrie Johnson) of Mt. Pleasant and TJ (Kaitlyn) Davis of Mt. Pleasant; grandchildren Tayden and Nikodin Davis, Kingsley and Abram Davis, and Farron and Arlyn Davis; brothers Dennis Christy, Sr. (Dorothy) of Rosebush, Kermit “Chief” Paul of Mt. Pleasant and Jason Casner of Mt. Pleasant; sisters Flossie Sprague of Mt. Pleasant and Ella (Frank) Hunt of Clare; and many nieces and nephews. Adelaide was preceded in death by her parents; step-father Jason Casner; brother Terry; and sisters Tammy and Ramona. You may view Adelaide’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family at

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Sun from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by themorningsun.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved