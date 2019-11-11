|
age 94, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Masonic Pathways in Alma. A Funeral Mass for Agnes will take place at Our Lady of Hope Parish, St. Cecilia site in Clare on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at 11 a.m. with Father Peter Nwokoye officiating. A luncheon will immediately follow in the Parish Center. The family will receive friends on Thursday beginning at 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Hope Parish or Heartland Hospice. Envelopes will be available at the church. Agnes was born February 20, 1925, in Leaton, the daughter of John and Mary (Welniak) Lackie. She married Walter Zawacki on February 25, 1941. He preceded her in death in April 2007. Agnes was a homemaker, worked as a baker for CMU for over 22 years and for Tuma’s for 9 years. She was a parishioner at Our Lady of Hope Parish. She was also a member of Black Creek Conservation Club and Ladies Auxiliary Post 3033. Agnes enjoyed many outdoor activities including gardening, camping, and farming. Most of all she loved her family and was an amazing cook. Agnes is survived by her children John Zawacki (Barb Michaud) of Madison, SD, Judy O’Neil of Farwell, Gloria (Don) Moeggenberg of Shepherd, and Tom Zawacki of Milwaukee, WI; 16 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; 9 great-great grandchildren; and sisters Louise Lobsinger of Mt. Pleasant, Theresa Olzewski of Ithaca, Marge Clare of Mt. Pleasant, and Christine Wilson of Nixon, MO. Agnes was preceded in death by her parents; husband Walter; daughter Frances Ley; son Timothy Zawacki; granddaughter Julie Tiedeman; son-in-law Al O’Neil; daughter-in-law Diane Zawacki; brother Don Lackie; and sisters Eva Downing, Gracie Lackie, and Dorothy Kowallic. To view Agnes’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family, please visit
Published in Morning Sun on Nov. 12, 2019