Morning Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lux Funeral Home - St. Louis
228 W. Center
St. Louis, MI 48880
989-681-2982
Resources
More Obituaries for Alan Nisonger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan Leroy Nisonger

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alan Leroy Nisonger Obituary
Age 69, of St. Louis went to be with his Lord and Saviour on Sunday October 13, 2019. He was born the son of George and Emma (Hock) Nisonger on October 12, 1950, multiple siblings, nieces and nephews have preceded him in death. Alan is survived by his wife of 39 years, Irma (DeRosia) Nisonger of St Louis; daughter Jenny (Jason) DeLeon of St.Louis; grandsons Matthew and Josh of St. Louis, Twin sister Arlene Thrush of Belding; Sister, Cindy Moser of Haslett; Sister, Catherine (Sue) Downing of Stanton; Sister, Debra Hoyt of Alma; Sister, Cheryl Blain of Harrison; Brother, Robert Crawford (Lorraine ) of Shepard; Sister, Rose Little of Mt. Pleasant, Sister, Ruth Crawford of Mt. Pleasant, Brother, LJ Christiansen (Millie) of Arkansas; and many special nieces and nephews. He worked at Alma Products for 39 years. He loved spending time with family and friends and anything Michigan State Spartans. He enjoyed working as a DJ, singing karaoke, cooking, and sports. He also served as deacon of the Church of God in St. Louis. There will be a memorial service held on Saturday October 26, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at the Church of God in St. Louis. In lieu of flowers the family is asking for money to help with expenses. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Lux Funeral Home, St. Louis. To view Alan’s obituary online or to leave a condolence for the family please visit www.luxfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Sun on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lux Funeral Home - St. Louis
Download Now