|
|
Age 69, of St. Louis went to be with his Lord and Saviour on Sunday October 13, 2019. He was born the son of George and Emma (Hock) Nisonger on October 12, 1950, multiple siblings, nieces and nephews have preceded him in death. Alan is survived by his wife of 39 years, Irma (DeRosia) Nisonger of St Louis; daughter Jenny (Jason) DeLeon of St.Louis; grandsons Matthew and Josh of St. Louis, Twin sister Arlene Thrush of Belding; Sister, Cindy Moser of Haslett; Sister, Catherine (Sue) Downing of Stanton; Sister, Debra Hoyt of Alma; Sister, Cheryl Blain of Harrison; Brother, Robert Crawford (Lorraine ) of Shepard; Sister, Rose Little of Mt. Pleasant, Sister, Ruth Crawford of Mt. Pleasant, Brother, LJ Christiansen (Millie) of Arkansas; and many special nieces and nephews. He worked at Alma Products for 39 years. He loved spending time with family and friends and anything Michigan State Spartans. He enjoyed working as a DJ, singing karaoke, cooking, and sports. He also served as deacon of the Church of God in St. Louis. There will be a memorial service held on Saturday October 26, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at the Church of God in St. Louis. In lieu of flowers the family is asking for money to help with expenses. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Lux Funeral Home, St. Louis. To view Alan’s obituary online or to leave a condolence for the family please visit www.luxfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Sun on Oct. 16, 2019