|
|
Albert John O’Neil, age 75 of Farwell, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Albert was born the son of the late Lawrence and Alice (Moore) O’Neil on September 29, 1943 in Big Rapids. He was united in marriage to Judith Anne Zawacki (Tiedeman) on July 4, 1998. Albert had worked for over 30 years at CMU in their Printing Services Department. He was a member of the Clare Moose Lodge, the Fraternal Order of Eagles and the Black Creek Conservation Club. He enjoyed Hunting, Fishing, Garage Sales and most outdoor activities. He will be remembered as never being idle and being very family orientated, having loved spending time with family and best friend Al Davis and many other friends. Albert is survived by his wife Judith; his son Scott (Jennifer) O’Neil of Clare; stepchildren Jeff Tiedeman of South Carolina, Lori (Jeff) Warner and Katrina (Brian) Eigner both of Farwell; his siblings Virginia (Joe) Moore and Donna Chandler both of Cadillac, Mary (John) Gibson, Chris Smith and Lavonne Kline all of Newaygo, Don (Doris) O’Neil of Grant, Ed (Joanne) O’Neil of Barryton, Gaynor (Don) Mahoney of Grant, Diane (Bob) Leggit of Reed City and Lois (Gerald) Smith of Muskegon; first wife Judith Hiller; his grandchildren Trevor and Brett Tiedeman, Lauren (Kyle) Clemmens, Jerricho and Darren Eigner and Devon, Ali and Mason Warner as well as great grandchildren Logan, Cole, Alice Clemmens. Albert was predeceased by sisters Celeste, Dora and Helen. A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at the Farwell Chapel of Stephenson-Wyman Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 P.M. with services to begin at 2 P.M. with Rev. Father Peter Nwokoye officiating. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Pardee Cancer Treatment Fund of Clare County. On-line guestbook at www.stephenson-wyman.com
Published in Morning Sun on July 14, 2019