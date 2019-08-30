|
|
age 74, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019, with his family close by following a lengthy battle with Parkinson’s. A Memorial Service for Nick will be held at Clark Family Funeral Chapel on Saturday, September 7, at 10 a.m. with Rev. Connie Bongard officiating. A Luncheon will immediately follow in the Reflections Reception Center. The family will receive friends on the day of the service from 9 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation or Heartland Hospice. Envelopes will be available at the funeral chapel. Nick was born on December 21, 1944, in Carlton, MI, the son of Joseph and Verna (Hogan) Alfano. He graduated from Mayville High School in 1963 where he set track records that weren’t broken for 20 years and went to Central Michigan University on a track scholarship. After one year at CMU, he enlisted in the Marines. Nick’s job during the Vietnam Era was to teach combat swimming in San Diego. When he returned from his service, Nick came back to Mt. Pleasant and worked at the Mt. Pleasant Regional Center, married and had two children: Shelley and Nick. He started back at CMU earning a B.S. in Elementary Education. Nick loved all things outdoors and learned taxidermy, knew every bird by its call, and was a life-long avid hunter; reloading his own shells was his passion. He raised and trained hunting labs all of his life. He taught crafts, leather working, and canoeing at CMU. He was a passionate beekeeper and shared his expertise with novices. He also was a wood worker and furniture maker, a mechanic, plumber, builder and a secret poet. He had a wonderful sense of humor. He found his dream job at Pepsi Cola in Mt. Pleasant. Nick met Jan (Smith) Tubbs and her son, Chad, in 1975; they have been together since then and married 40 years. Nick Loved and cherished his three children and their spouses, his grandchildren, sisters, family, and friends. Nick is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Jan (Smith) Alfano; children, Shelley (Phillip) Spicer, Nick "Bubba" (Sharon) Alfano, and Chad (Heather) Tubbs; grandchildren, Nick Alfano, Damian Tubbs, Riley Alfano and Avery Tubbs; and 4 sisters, Joanne (John) Putnam, Amelia (Lloyd) Withers, Vickie (Owen) Roberts, and Shelley (Keith) Murringer; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Nick was preceded in death by his parents, in-laws, and nephew. You may view Nick’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family at
Published in Morning Sun on Sept. 1, 2019