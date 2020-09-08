1/1
Alexis Doris Mae Pelcher
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alexis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
age 54, of Mt. Pleasant passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020. An outdoor Funeral Service for Alexis will be held at Clark Family Funeral Chapel at 2 p.m. on Friday, September 11, 2020, with George Pamp officiating. The family will receive friends at the Pelcher Residence, 3270 Aagimaak Street, Mt. Pleasant, MI 48858, starting Tuesday, September 8, from 4 p.m. until Thursday evening. Visitation will continue at the funeral chapel on Friday, from 1 p.m. until the time of the service. Those attending visitation or the service are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing. Memorial contributions may be made to the family. Envelopes will be available at Clark Family Funeral Chapel and the Pelcher Residence. Alexis was born on October 6, 1965, in Mt. Pleasant, the daughter of Clinton, Jr. and Anita (Altiman) Pelcher. Alexis was a proud member of the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe. She graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School in the class of 1983. Alexis was an avid fan of Harley-Davidson. She enjoyed garage sales and going to craft shows. She loved spending time with her family and hanging out with her grandchildren. Alexis is survived by her daughter, Miranda Pelcher-Miley of Mt. Pleasant; Miranda's father, Joe Miley; grandchildren, Aubrey Skye Pelcher-Bonstelle, Melva Jolene Pelcher, and one granddaughter on the way; father, Clinton (Honi) Pelcher, Jr.; brothers, Raymond (Teri) Pelcher, Warren Pelcher, and Clinton (Herminia) Pelcher III; sisters, Krystal Pelcher, Sheridan (Keg Gregg) Pelcher, Valerie Pelcher-Moore, Cinda Pelcher, Ranee (Ricky) Compo, Theresa (Billy Marshall) Pelcher, and Christina (John Meshiguad) Pelcher; special friends, Marci Heronemus and Miranda Shenoskey; and special cousin Randy Altiman and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and greats. Alexis was preceded in death by her mother, Anita Pelcher; nephews, Joshua Pelcher, Brandon Pelcher, and Eli Sprague; and niece, Aydrial Holt. You may view Alexis’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family at www.clarkfuneralchapel.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Sun from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Clark Family Funeral Chapel & Cremation Service
114 S. Bradley
Mt. Pleasant, MI 48858
(989) 775-9943
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by themorningsun.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved