age 54, of Mt. Pleasant passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020. An outdoor Funeral Service for Alexis will be held at Clark Family Funeral Chapel at 2 p.m. on Friday, September 11, 2020, with George Pamp officiating. The family will receive friends at the Pelcher Residence, 3270 Aagimaak Street, Mt. Pleasant, MI 48858, starting Tuesday, September 8, from 4 p.m. until Thursday evening. Visitation will continue at the funeral chapel on Friday, from 1 p.m. until the time of the service. Those attending visitation or the service are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing. Memorial contributions may be made to the family. Envelopes will be available at Clark Family Funeral Chapel and the Pelcher Residence. Alexis was born on October 6, 1965, in Mt. Pleasant, the daughter of Clinton, Jr. and Anita (Altiman) Pelcher. Alexis was a proud member of the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe. She graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School in the class of 1983. Alexis was an avid fan of Harley-Davidson. She enjoyed garage sales and going to craft shows. She loved spending time with her family and hanging out with her grandchildren. Alexis is survived by her daughter, Miranda Pelcher-Miley of Mt. Pleasant; Miranda's father, Joe Miley; grandchildren, Aubrey Skye Pelcher-Bonstelle, Melva Jolene Pelcher, and one granddaughter on the way; father, Clinton (Honi) Pelcher, Jr.; brothers, Raymond (Teri) Pelcher, Warren Pelcher, and Clinton (Herminia) Pelcher III; sisters, Krystal Pelcher, Sheridan (Keg Gregg) Pelcher, Valerie Pelcher-Moore, Cinda Pelcher, Ranee (Ricky) Compo, Theresa (Billy Marshall) Pelcher, and Christina (John Meshiguad) Pelcher; special friends, Marci Heronemus and Miranda Shenoskey; and special cousin Randy Altiman and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and greats. Alexis was preceded in death by her mother, Anita Pelcher; nephews, Joshua Pelcher, Brandon Pelcher, and Eli Sprague; and niece, Aydrial Holt. You may view Alexis’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family at www.clarkfuneralchapel.com
.