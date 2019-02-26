Alfred P.J. Rasmussen Jr. (Al) age 86, of Edmore died peacefully on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Schnepp Senior Care Center in St. Louis. He was born at home to Alfred, Sr and Audrey (Courser) Rasmussen, on August 20, 1932. He graduated from Edmore High School. After graduating he worked at General Electric and farmed for a few years. He started driving truck and never looked back. He had numerous trucking jobs that took him to several states and all over Michigan. His last 20 years of driving were with Wolverine World Wide in Rockford. When he wasn’t working, he loved spending time with his family and friends, traveling, hunting, reading, gardening and was a real history buff. He will be sadly missed by his sons Rick (Ann) Hanline, of Edmore and Lonny (Dana) Henderson of Vestaburg. His daughters, Vicki Rasmussen of Alma, Penny (Gary) Chambers, of Edmore and Tammy Forrester of Edmore. A brother Allen (Lil) Rasmussen of Edmore. Grandchildren Chad Collin, July Ellsworth, Ty and Troy Lumbert, Brad Grover, Erin Ingram, Trevor and Devin Pendell, Shawn Vennemon, Mindy Chambers, Justin “Zeke” Chambers, Nikki Goffnett, Cassidy Rasmussen, LaTesha Glennis, Shea Nielsen, Daniel Forrester. Thirty- Four Great Grandchildren and Seventeen Great, Great Grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter, Robin Lumbert, sisters, Alice, Alouise (Adrian) Fuller. His wives, Verga Minser, Donna Gachter and Suzan Eastman. Son-in-law Harry Forrester, Grandson Brent Keith Grover and Great, Great Grandson Austin Chambers. A special thank you to Schnepp Senior Care Center where Al lived for the past 16 months. He received exceptional care from his nurses, aides, students and physical therapists. The Administration, housekeeping, food service and maintenance helped him transition to his new “home”. He enjoyed the many residents that he encountered as they stopped in for a visit. A special thank you to Heartland Hospice. Our dad was treated with respect, dignity and a vision. His care team, Mark, Kara, Kelly & Daryl gave a human touch to his unique needs. A special thank you to Dr. Scot Strom and staff at Alma Family Practice. Your guidance, suggestions and care helped us adjust as Daddy’s health deteriorated. According to his wishes, cremation has taken place and his family will hold a private service in celebration of his Life at a later date. Donations may be sent to Heartland Hospice at 1171 S. Van Dyke Road, Bad Axe, MI 48413. To view Al's obituary online or to leave a condolence for the family please visit www.luxfuneralhomes.com Published in Morning Sun on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary