|
|
Alice M. Hetherington, age 95, of Shepherd passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at the Isabella County Medical Care Facility. Alice was born April 2, 1925 the daughter of Claude and Ida (Sage) Coomer. She graduated from Shepherd High School and married Harold L. Hetherington on November 25, 1942. While he was in the service she worked at Central State Savings Bank in Shepherd. They moved to Midland and she worked for Friedle Accounting for 28 years. Then she and Harold retired back to Shepherd. Alice was a member of Westlawn Church of Christ and hosted the Ladies Bible Study for several summers. She loved making cookies for the grandchildren and very much looked forward to the Maple Syrup Festival every year. Alice is survived by 2 daughters JoAnn (Walter) Emmer of Chippewa Lake and Peggy (Stephen) Reynolds of St. Johns; 4 grandchildren Michelle (Craig Kemp) Reynolds, Wally (Melissa) Emmer, Scott (Lisa) Reynolds, and Deb (Josh) Anderson; 4 great grandchildren Brett Kissane, Hannah Emmer, and Dustin and Ava Anderson; 2 step-great grandchildren Cierra (Jordan Carey) Schoetzow and Derek (Jade Olin) Schoetzow; 3 great great grandchildren Noah, Charlette, and Beckham; her brothers Wilson (Lorraine) Coomer and Robert Coomer; Sisters-in-law Betty Coomer, Reggie Coomer, Velma Smitherman, and Joyce Hetherington; brother-in-law Charles Hetherington; and several nieces and nephews. Alice is preceded by her husband Harold, both her parents, and brothers Alex and Virgil Coomer. There will be a private service for immediate family on Saturday, April 18 at 1 p.m. at Berry Funeral Home with John Amstutz officiating. The service will be live streamed on the Berry Funeral Home Facebook page for those wishing to view. Memorials can be made on behalf of Alice to either Westlawn Church or Woodland Hospice.
Published in Morning Sun on Apr. 17, 2020