Alice Marie Gauthier, loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother peacefully passed away Monday, January 20, 2020 at MidMichigan Medical Center – Gratiot surrounded by her family. At 95 years young, she left behind a beautiful legacy. The daughter of Otto and Agnes Loomis, Alice was born February 23, 1924. Alice grew up during the Great Depression, the eldest of 13 kids. Hard work was her way of life. She became part of a cultural icon known as Rosie the Riveter, working in Detroit, Michigan building B-29 Bombers during World War II. After fighting the Japanese in World War II, Lawrence Gauthier returned back home to Detroit where he met Alice, the love of his life. They married on August 23, 1946 and spent 52 happy years together raising 4 children. During their time together, Larry worked at Dow and Alice spent her days working at Ferro Manufacturing Corporation where she retired in 1985. Larry and Alice were always known for having the nicest lawn and the best garden around. Their spare time was spent enjoying their grandchildren and great grandchildren. Larry passed away in April 1997 and Alice continued to take care of their beautiful home and loving family. For years, Alice was seen walking up and down Blanchard and Whiteville roads for exercise. She was a walking machine! She also enjoyed planting and maintaining her flowers and garden. When she wasn’t outside, you would find her inside cross-stitching, baking and cooking. Alice’s family and friends cherished her homemade cooking, especially her sweets. She was known by the locals as “The Pumpkin Lady” and thoroughly enjoyed talking with people every year as they came back to buy pumpkins. Alice was the most hard-working, strong, gentle, genuine and sweetest lady around. She will be greatly missed by the many that she has influenced over the years. Alice is survived by her 3 children Dave Gauthier, Dennis (Janet) Gauthier, and Dee (Pat) Kenny all of Shepherd; 8 grandchildren Sunny (Kevin) Salisbury, Shane (Carrie) Gauthier, Heather (Jason) Wolf, Sarah (Mike) Kubik, Jena Eisenberger, Ryan Gauthier, Kona (Richard) Dominick and Jason (Sheila) Kenny; 14 great grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; 6 siblings Betty Freed of Elwell, Robert “Dick” Loomis of Shepherd, Joyce Martin of Alma, Janet (Trenton) Wilhelm of Alma, Joe (Ione) Loomis of Shepherd, and Susan (Roger) Wycoff of Florida; and several nieces and nephews. Alice is preceded in death by her husband Larry, daughter Deborah Lamb, daughter-in-law Beverly Gauthier, granddaughter Amber Gauthier, and siblings Katherine, Edward, Don, Bob, and Leroy Loomis, and Clarabelle Brown. To celebrate Alice’s life, her funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, January 23 at Berry Funeral Home in Shepherd with Interment at Lincoln Township Cemetery. All are invited to join the family for a luncheon at St. Vincent Parrish Hall following the service. Family and friends are welcome to pay their respects at the funeral home on Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. and on Thursday one hour prior to the service.
Published in Morning Sun on Jan. 22, 2020