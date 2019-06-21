|
|
Alice Goenner, 92, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019, at Green Acres Assisted Living. She was born June 29, 1926, in St. Augusta, Minnesota, daughter of the late Lawrence K. and Ursula (Rauch) Johnson. Alice graduated from St. Cloud High School and earned her bachelor’s degree from St. Cloud State in 1947. That same year, on November 27, 1947, she married Roger Goenner at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Waite Park, Minnesota. She continued her education, receiving her master’s degree from the University of Wyoming in 1958 at which time she and Roger moved to Mt. Pleasant. She taught at Mt. Pleasant Public Schools from 1959 until her retirement in 1988. Alice was a member of the General Federation of Women’s Club, Delta Kappa Gamma, Sacred Heart Parish, founding member of Sacred Heart Academy Foundation, and former member of the Mt. Pleasant Country Club. She also volunteered at McLaren Central Michigan in the ladies auxiliary for 25 years and enjoyed golfing, reading, playing bridge, and most of all, spending time with her grandchildren. Alice is survived by five of her six children, Marilyn (Willie) Hicks of Rowlett, TX, Roger K. (Lehua) Goenner of Billings, MT, Carol (Michael) Gerbensky of Apple Valley, MN, Patricia (Dave) Bednarz of Huntertown, IN, and James (Theresa) Goenner of Mt. Pleasant; son in-law, Don Miller of Burlington, WY, 19 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; sister, Margaret (Charlie) Horman of St. Cloud, MN; and sister in-law, Elaine Johnson of St. Cloud, MN. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Roger Goenner in 2011; daughter, Kathryn Miller in 2001; four brothers, Elmer, Ervin, Alfred, and Lawrence Johnson; and three sisters, Grace Latimar, Anice Bluhm, and Sister Ramona Johnson. A Funeral Mass for Alice will be celebrated on her birthday at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 29, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Loren Kalinowski as celebrant and Father Don Henkes as concelebrant. Rite of Committal will be in Calvary Cemetery, concluding with a luncheon at Lincoln Reception Center (attached to the funeral home). The family will receive friends at Charles R. Lux Family Funeral Home on Friday, June 28, from 4:00-7:30 p.m. with the Vigil beginning at 7:30 p.m. Visitation continues at the church one hour prior to Mass. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider Sacred Heart Academy Foundation, P.O. Box 522, Mt. Pleasant MI 48804-0522. To leave a condolence for the family or to sign the online guest book please visit www.CharlesRLux.com
Published in Morning Sun on June 23, 2019