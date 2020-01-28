Morning Sun Obituaries
|
Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home - Alma
531 N State St.
Alma, MI 48801
989-463-8970
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home - Alma
531 N State St.
Alma, MI 48801
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
11:00 AM
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
Alma Mary Chovanec


1933 - 2020
Alma Mary Chovanec Obituary
Alma Mary Chovanec, age 87, of Alma passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at home with family by her side after a brief illness. She was born January 9, 1933, in Marion Springs, Michigan, the daughter of Ernest and Hattie (Goschka) Duensing. Alma grew up on her family’s farm in Marion Springs and was a 1951 graduate of Merrill High School. After graduation she worked as a secretary for the Superintendent of Merrill Schools for several years before moving to Saginaw and continuing her secretarial career at Standard Electric. She married Thomas Chovanec on September 28, 1957 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Marion Springs. They moved to rural Gratiot County where Tom built the home they would raise their family in. Alma loved gardening and always looked forward to tending her flowers in the summer. She was also a talented artist who enjoyed painting when she had time. Whether she was cooking for her family or for a church potluck everyone looked forward to Alma’s dishes. She was a wonderful homemaker and was known for her delicious meals and desserts. Her greatest joy came from her role as a mother and grandmother. She was happiest when surrounded by her family. Alma was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church and Good Shepherd Lutheran Church where she served on various committees over the years. Alma is survived by her daughters, Tammy (Mike) Fisher of St. Louis, Sandy (Scott) Sheldon of Alma, Linda Huntoon of Alma; her son David Chovanec of Alma; her grandsons, Eric Sheldon, Joe (Fiancé Rachel) Huntoon, Tim Sheldon, Danny Huntoon, Xander Huntoon and a son-in-law, Cary Huntoon. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Thomas Chovanec, her parents; a brother, Alvin Duensing; and a sister, Clara Darland. Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church with Pastor John Eich officiating. Interment will be held in Emerson Township Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home in Alma and again on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of services at the church. Those desiring may make memorial contributions to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. To view Alma’s obituary online or to leave a condolence for the family please visit:
Published in Morning Sun on Jan. 30, 2020
