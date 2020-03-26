Morning Sun Obituaries
Alphonsus Quinn Obituary
Alphonsus Quinn, age 81, of Clare, passed away on March 25, 2020 at MidMichigan Health in Midland, Michigan. He was born Nov. 27, 1938 in Detroit, Mi. to Michael and Kathleen (McCallion) Quinn, one of nine children. He worked various jobs during his life, but computers were his first love. He married Karen Rodenbo on August 24, 1979 in Gratiot County, Mi., and she survives him. Also surviving him are his daughter, Angela (Bill) Tynan, stepchildren, Tom (Cheryl) Rodenbo, Matt (Stephanie) Rodenbo, Susan (Tim) Stump, nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, brother, Vincent (Betty) Quinn of Brownstone Twp., Mi., and sister-in-law, Mary Ann Quinn of Novi, Mi. Al was preceded in death by his siblings, Eilene, Maureen, James, Gerald, Frank, and Agnes. Al enjoyed working in his yard, tending to his beautiful flowers, and chatting with his neighbors. He could be spotted at his grandsons’ sporting events rooting them on. Al also was a volunteer driver for the VA. He took pleasure in helping his fellow veterans. With the current Corona virus Crisis, no service will be held at this time. A Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements were with the Clare Chapel of Stephenson-Wyman Funeral Home. An online condolence register is available at www.stephenson-wyman.com
Published in Morning Sun on Mar. 29, 2020
