Althea Louise Chivington
Althea Louise Chivington, 95, of Saginaw Twp., our loving, caring, and sometimes opinionated mother and grandmother went Home to be with the Lord on the evening of Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Wellspring Assisted Living. Althea was born in Winn on December 30, 1923, the daughter of the late Floyd and Lena (McNutt) Gifford. On May 6, 1960, she was united in marriage to Donald Chivington, who preceded her in death on January 7, 1996, after 36 years of marriage. Althea attended Central Michigan University and went on to work for Isabella State Bank until her marriage. A true servant of the Lord, Althea was very active in her church, Glory House International Ministries, and was a devoted prayer warrior. She loved to shop, play cards, and visit with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her poetic, humorous, and kind ways will live on for years to come. Althea leaves to carry on her legacy, her daughter, Joyce (Dave) Richmond of Wisconsin; son, Bradley (Claire) Chivington of Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Amy (Michael), Jennifer (Mark), Tamara (Michael), Kylie, and A.J.; great-grandchildren, Noah, Emma, Ava, Ian, Lea, Sawyer, and Max; close cousins, Marge Barrett and Jim McNutt, along with her niece, JoAnn Raatz. In addition to her parents and her husband, Althea was preceded in death by her sister, Marguerite Knight and brother-in-law, Elmer Knight. Althea's family will be present to receive visitors on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 10:00 AM until her 11:00 AM Memorial Ceremony at Glory House International Ministries. Memorial contributions may be directed to Glory House International Ministries. Final arrangements have been entrusted to Skorupski Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services (formerly Reitz-Herzberg), 1550 Midland Rd., between State & Gratiot. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family online at www.skorupskis.com.

Published in Morning Sun from Aug. 11 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
