Alvin Lawrence Wichert, age 71 of Farwell, passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020. Alvin was born the son of the late Edwin F. and Effie M. (Hafner) Wichert on May 8, 1948 in Loomis. He had worked at MMI in Mt. Pleasant starting in April of 1984 until 2017 before transferring to MMI in Clare working there to the present. In 1959 Alvin had been the poster child of the Isabella Chapter, Michigan Society for Crippled Children and Adult, Inc. In his younger years he had attended the Trinity United Methodist Church in Mt. Pleasant. He loved classic cars and Batman; his CB handle was BATMAN. Alvin is survived by his sisters Edna (Ray) McCartney of Clare, Ada Ingraham of Coleman, Burniece (Al) Wilkins of Indianapolis, Indiana and Joy Wichert of Farwell as well as many nieces and nephews. Alvin was predeceased by his siblings Lena, Naomi, Edwin and Laura. Visitation and services will take place on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the Clare Chapel of Stephenson-Wyman Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 12 noon with services led by Pastor Charlie Green to start at 3 P.M. Memorial contributions are suggested to the New Hope Fellowship Missionary Church or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. On-line condolences may be left at www.stephenson-wyman.com
Published in Morning Sun on Jan. 4, 2020