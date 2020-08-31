age 91, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Friday, August 28, 2020, at his home. A Private Memorial Service for Al will be held at Clark Family Funeral Chapel on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at 3 p.m. with Rev. Andrew Miller officiating. Family and friends are invited to join the services via a live broadcast. To do so, please visit the webcasting link at Roy’s Book of Memories at www.clarkfuneralchapel.com
or www.facebook.com/clarkfuneralchapel
. The family will receive friends for a public visitation on Thursday, September 3, from 12 noon until the time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church. Envelopes will be available at Clark Family Funeral Chapel and First Presbyterian Church. Al was born September 23, 1928, in Mt. Pleasant, the son of John and Alice (Wyman) Roy. He served his country in the U.S. Army. Al married Joanne Funnell on October 16, 1948, in Rosebush. After 67 years together, Joanne preceded him in death on December 9, 2015. He owned his auto repair shop for many years. Al was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Mt. Pleasant and was a Civitan Member. He loved to go snowmobiling and work in his garden. Al is survived by his children Randall Roy, Brent (Brenda) Roy, and Alan (Shelly) Roy, all of Mt. Pleasant; grandchildren Aaron (Samantha) Roy, Savannah Roy, Drew Roy, and Carter Roy; great-grandson, Emmett; brother Ken (Anne Marie) Roy of Saginaw and sister Bonnie Gray of Coldwater Lake. Al was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and grandson Jonathan Roy. You may view Alvin’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family, light a memorial candle, or place a memorial donation atwww.clarkfuneralchapel.com
