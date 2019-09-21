|
Age 73, of Alma passed away Friday, September 20, 2019 at her home with her loving family by her side. She was born on April 30, 1946 in LaVilla, Texas the daughter of Clayton “Pete” and Ramona (Aleman) Guerrero. On May 10, 1969 she married Adislado Garcia at Mt. St. Joseph Catholic Church in St. Louis. Molly spent many years working as a Missionary in Mexico and enjoyed working with children at Vacation Bible School. Molly was a devoted and faithful wife, mother and grandmother, who will be remembered for her generosity, kind and gentle spirit and her amazing cooking. Molly is survived by her husband of 50 years, Adislado Garcia of Alma; eight children, Ramona “Lisa” (Kurt) Rogers, Benito (Gayle) Navarro, Richard Navarro, Kelly (Jeffery) Elders, Adislado (Victoria) Garcia, Jr., Adrian (Cindy) Garcia, Adam (Kristyn) Garcia, Rita (Gus) Dahlgren; 32 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren. Also her siblings, Juan “Johnny” Guerrero, Rita Castillo, Judy Nieto, Mary Martinez and Christopher Guerrero. She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Celestino and Floyd Guerrero. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at 11 am at the St. Louis Church of Christ officiating. Interment will be held in Riverside Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 24th at Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home in Alma from 12-2 and 5-7 pm. To view Amada’s obituary online or to leave a condolence for the family please visit
Published in Morning Sun on Sept. 22, 2019