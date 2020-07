Or Copy this URL to Share

Amber L. (Waters) Howell, 38 of Chippewa Lake, passed away July 5, 2020. A memorial gathering will take place from 12 pm - 1 pm Fri. July 10, 2020 at the Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home in Big Rapids with a Time of Sharing beginning at 1 pm. View complete obituary at



