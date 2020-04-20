Morning Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Daggett Funeral Home, Inc. - Barryton
19238 South 30th Avenue
Barryton, MI 49305
(989) 382-5566
Resources
More Obituaries for Anastasia Sherman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anastasia Madonna (Letson) (Annie) Sherman


1922 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anastasia Madonna (Letson) (Annie) Sherman Obituary
Anastasia (Annie) Madonna (Letson) Sherman, 98, peacefully slipped away to her heavenly home on April 18, 2020 with family at her side. Annie was born on March 17, 1922 to Hamilton and Mary (Mitchell) Letson. She was a lifelong resident of Isabella Co. Due to the current situation a private service is being planned. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to hospice or the . A full obituary is available on the Daggett Funeral Home in Barryton’s website, daggettgilbertfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Sun on Apr. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anastasia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Daggett Funeral Home, Inc. - Barryton
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -