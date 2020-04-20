|
|
Anastasia (Annie) Madonna (Letson) Sherman, 98, peacefully slipped away to her heavenly home on April 18, 2020 with family at her side. Annie was born on March 17, 1922 to Hamilton and Mary (Mitchell) Letson. She was a lifelong resident of Isabella Co. Due to the current situation a private service is being planned. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to hospice or the . A full obituary is available on the Daggett Funeral Home in Barryton’s website, daggettgilbertfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Sun on Apr. 21, 2020