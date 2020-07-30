1/1
Anderson Arnold Dowayne
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anderson's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arnold Dowayne Anderson, age 85, of St. Louis, MI, passed away peacefully with his daughter at his side Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at his home. Funeral Services will be held at Smith Family Funeral Homes, St. Louis, MI, on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 12:00 P.M., with Pastor Carl Cecil officiating. Burial will take place at Chapel Garden Cemetery, Elwell, MI. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020 from 6-8 P.M. and on Saturday at 11:00 A.M. until the time of the service. Arnold was born in Jasper Township, MI on December 7, 1934, the son of Clarence and Agnes (Finch) Anderson. He graduated from St. Louis High School with the class of 1954. Arnold proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. On October 25, 1958, Arnold married Barbara June (Haught) Smock at the St. Louis Church of the Nazarene, St. Louis, MI. At that time, he became the loving father of her three children and raised them as his own. After nearly fifty years of marriage, Barbara passed away on August 30, 2008. Arnold was a quiet man who had a very deep, but private faith in God. He enjoyed watching the birds and collecting antiques. Arnold loved all animals. Most of all, he loved his family and spending time with them. Arnold was a lifelong farmer and worked for Oldsmobile for over 30 years. Arnold is survived by 2 daughters: Linda Cox of St. Louis, and Nancy Phillipson of Gwinn, MI; daughter-in-law Nancy Smock of Grand Ledge; 8 grandchildren: Emmett Phillipson, Kimberly (Bob) Watt, Matthew (Jackie) Cox, Robert Smock Jr., Melissa (Robert) Gruca, Autumn (Luke) Matelski, Eric (Deidre) Phillipson, and Amanada Phillipson; and 15 great grandchildren: Emmett Tyler Jr., Ethan, Kaden, Kayla, Eli, Delia, Aliyanna, Nova, Elijah, Hunter, Donovan, Jayce, Anna, Alex, and Leah; sister Arlene Farrier-Solomon; and many nieces and nephews. Arnold was preceded in death by his parents, wife Barbara (2008), son Bob Smock (2019), 10 brothers: Andy, Gordon, Gerald, Richard, Howard, Dale, Basil, Gale, Ron and Louis; and 4 sisters: Dorthea, Loureen, Dorothy and Betty. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gratiot County Commission on Aging - 515 S. Pine River St., Ithaca, MI 48847 or Mid-Michigan Hospice - 4000 Wellness Drive, Midland, MI 48670. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes, St. Louis, MI. Online condolences can be made at

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Sun from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith Family Funeral Homes, St. Louis Chapel
117 North East Street
St. Louis, MI 48880
989-681-2181
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by themorningsun.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved