Arnold Dowayne Anderson, age 85, of St. Louis, MI, passed away peacefully with his daughter at his side Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at his home. Funeral Services will be held at Smith Family Funeral Homes, St. Louis, MI, on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 12:00 P.M., with Pastor Carl Cecil officiating. Burial will take place at Chapel Garden Cemetery, Elwell, MI. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020 from 6-8 P.M. and on Saturday at 11:00 A.M. until the time of the service. Arnold was born in Jasper Township, MI on December 7, 1934, the son of Clarence and Agnes (Finch) Anderson. He graduated from St. Louis High School with the class of 1954. Arnold proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. On October 25, 1958, Arnold married Barbara June (Haught) Smock at the St. Louis Church of the Nazarene, St. Louis, MI. At that time, he became the loving father of her three children and raised them as his own. After nearly fifty years of marriage, Barbara passed away on August 30, 2008. Arnold was a quiet man who had a very deep, but private faith in God. He enjoyed watching the birds and collecting antiques. Arnold loved all animals. Most of all, he loved his family and spending time with them. Arnold was a lifelong farmer and worked for Oldsmobile for over 30 years. Arnold is survived by 2 daughters: Linda Cox of St. Louis, and Nancy Phillipson of Gwinn, MI; daughter-in-law Nancy Smock of Grand Ledge; 8 grandchildren: Emmett Phillipson, Kimberly (Bob) Watt, Matthew (Jackie) Cox, Robert Smock Jr., Melissa (Robert) Gruca, Autumn (Luke) Matelski, Eric (Deidre) Phillipson, and Amanada Phillipson; and 15 great grandchildren: Emmett Tyler Jr., Ethan, Kaden, Kayla, Eli, Delia, Aliyanna, Nova, Elijah, Hunter, Donovan, Jayce, Anna, Alex, and Leah; sister Arlene Farrier-Solomon; and many nieces and nephews. Arnold was preceded in death by his parents, wife Barbara (2008), son Bob Smock (2019), 10 brothers: Andy, Gordon, Gerald, Richard, Howard, Dale, Basil, Gale, Ron and Louis; and 4 sisters: Dorthea, Loureen, Dorothy and Betty. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gratiot County Commission on Aging - 515 S. Pine River St., Ithaca, MI 48847 or Mid-Michigan Hospice - 4000 Wellness Drive, Midland, MI 48670. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes, St. Louis, MI. Online condolences can be made at



