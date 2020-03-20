|
age 31, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020. A Memorial Service for Andre will take place at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the family. Andre was born in Mt. Pleasant on August 31, 1988, the son of Ricardo Lopez and Denise Peters. He was a member of the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe. Andre was extremely artistic; he was known for his kindness and wonderful sense of humor. He was an avid reader and loved animals. Andre is survived by his father Ricardo Lopez (Lori Levitt) of Mt. Pleasant; brothers Jared Peters of Mt. Pleasant, Ricardo Lopez Jr. of Mt. Pleasant, and Manuel (Jamie) Lopez of Weidman; aunts and uncles: Jessie (Joanne) Rodriguez, Martha (Jerry) Garcia, Mike (Sheri) Lopez, Toni (Kathy) Lopez, Irene (Roland) Garcia, Diane (Rick) Shawano, Eddie Lopez, Ann Peters, Patricia Peters, and Nicki Perez; and numerous cousins and extended family members. Andre was preceded in death by his mother Denise; grandparents Vicenta and Emilio; great grandparents Wilfred Sr. and Julia Elizabeth Peters; grandmother Betty Otto; uncle Rudy, Uncle Julius and Uncle Wilfred, Jr; aunt Elizabeth; aunt Christina; and aunt Lupe. To view Andre’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family, please visit
Published in Morning Sun on Mar. 22, 2020