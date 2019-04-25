|
|
Andrew J. Komorny, ‘Andy’ died peacefully at a nursing home on March 28, 2019 in Mount Pleasant, Michigan at the age of eighty-five. Andy is survived by his children, Karen Komorny, Laurie Murphy (Brian), and Steven Komorny; granddaughter, Natalie Race. He is preceded in death by his parents Ignatius and Ann Komorny; siblings, Edward Komorny, Alice Silvernail, and Irene Kumpan. Andy was born on September 22, 1933 in Amsterdam, New York and was raised in Johnstown, New York. After serving in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War, he completed B.A. and M.A. degrees from Michigan State University. Andy worked in counseling and business occupations while spending most of his life in Michigan. He obtained an airplane pilot’s license and flew his family to New York to visit relatives. Andy believed in the benefits of physical exercise and, after the age of seventy, won five national weight lifting awards. He will be remembered and missed by many. A private memorial service was held.
Published in Morning Sun on Apr. 26, 2019