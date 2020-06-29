Angus H.“Butch”Strom, age 69 of Riverdale, MI passed away Friday, June 26, 2020 at Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital in Saginaw. He was born July 28, 1950 in Newberry, MI the son of Harry and Vivian (Jerome) Strom. Butch was a graduate of Mt. Pleasant High School and served his country in the U.S. Army. Butch retired from Airgas after 40 plus years with them. His passion was restoring older cars to sell and attending auctions. He would also buy and sell some cars, even at one time owning a used car lot. Butch enjoyed hunting and fishing. But most importantly, Butch was a family man and loved spending time with his beloved family. He is survived by his 4 children, Robert Strom, Elizabeth Strom, Katherine (Henry Church) Strom and Jonathan Strom; 4 grandchildren, Mathew, Shelby, Christopher and Lucas. Butch was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Cynthia “Cindy” Strom on May 12, 2020. Cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time. Those desiring, may make a memorial contribution to The Nature Conservancy. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Lux, Moody and Wolfel Funeral Home, Alma. To visit Butch’s obituary online and to leave a condolence for the family please visit www.luxfuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Sun from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.