Anita M. McGuire, 95, died Thursday, August 20, 2020, at Green Acres Assisted Living in Mt Pleasant with her family by her side. She was born February 13, 1925, in Beal City, Michigan, daughter of the late William F. and Matilda (Martin) Starr. She graduated from Beal City High School in 1943. She married James E. “Jim” McGuire, a WWII veteran, on May 29, 1948, at St Philomena Catholic Church in Beal City. Anita was well known as the admitting supervisor at Central Michigan Community Hospital (CMCH) in the 70’s and 80’s. She worked there for 20 years. Prior to working at CMCH she was employed at Michigan Maps and Thompson Jewelers. She also worked for many years at the phone company. For many years you could say a name and she probably knew their telephone number. After her early retirement she and her husband, Jim, spent winters in Port Charlotte, Florida where she worked part-time at Fawcett Hospital for 13 years. In her retirement she volunteered during summers at CMCH, CMU’s Student Activity Center, and the Isabella County Commission on Aging. Anita was an avid and accomplished card player. She and her husband, Jim, were disappointed if they didn’t win every Euchre tournament they entered. In the months before her death she often played poker with the Green Acres nursing attendants. Anita was also well-known at Mt Pleasant Sacred Heart Parish where she worshipped for over 70 years. From 1956 to 1982 at least one of her four children attended Sacred Heart Academy. All four graduated from SHA. Family was the centerpiece of Anita’s life; just ask anyone she met. She was always excited about her children’s lives and expressed deep pride in their accomplishments. Not long before her death she wrote this to her children: “I love all of you and I am so proud to have such a great family.” Anita McGuire is survived by her children, Tim (Candace) McGuire of Scottsdale, AZ, Marty (Jan) McGuire of Midland, Mary Beth (Ron) Thompson of Tustin, and David (Laura) McGuire of Mt Pleasant; 11 grandchildren, Tracy (Ben) Moll, Jason McGuire, Jeff (Jamie) McGuire, Ryan (Laurie) McGuire, Megan (Mike) Love, Erin (Geoff) Bremer, Patrick Moe, Jackie Moe, Kevin (Carolyn) Thompson, Sarah (Nick) Prince and Joseph McGuire; 10 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Anita was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jim; infant son, Patrick Joseph (1952); sisters, Valeria McDonald and Wilma Slater; brother, Martin Starr; and daughter in-law, Jean McGuire. The family extends its thanks to the Care Team for its hospice team and especially to the attentive staff of Green Acres. The family requests any memorials be made to the Sacred Heart Academy Foundation (for the Jim and Anita McGuire Memorial Scholarship Fund) or to the Isabella County Commission on Aging. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home or church. A Funeral Mass for Anita will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 29, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Thomas J. McNamara as celebrant. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery following the Mass. The family will receive friends at Charles R. Lux Family Funeral Home on Friday from 4-7 p.m. with the Vigil Service beginning at 7 p.m. Visitation continues at the church one hour prior to Mass. To leave a condolence for the family or to sign the online guest book please visit www.CharlesRLux.com