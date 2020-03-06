|
|
On Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2020 God welcomed home a new Angel. Ann Marie Smith, 68, passed calmly and quietly with her family in the privacy of her apartment in the Faith Hospice at Trillium Woods in Grand Rapids, MI. A proud Michigander and Upper Peninsula resident, Ann lived her entire life in Michigan. Born in Mt. Pleasant, MI on January 30th, 1952 (a birthday she was proud to share with Franklin D. Roosevelt), Ann was an exceptional spirit and person from the start. Her extraordinary intellect was always evident and when tested for the first time in the second grade, she qualified to skip four grades. Recognizing that being surrounded early teens might not be easy for a second grader, Ann was skipped a grade and her academic career was off to the races. The Smith family moved to Midland, MI when Ann was ten and Ann’s broad range of interests took flight. She began a lifelong love of music as an accomplished clarinetist, a passion for writing and poetry, learned her first foreign language (French), played in the marching band and was a National Merit Scholar. Her strong character shone through; above all else she loved her family, cared about the welfare of others above her own self-interest, had an extraordinary and exceptional love for learning, and she loved to read. Ann entered the University of Michigan in the late nineteen sixties and took full advantage of the flexibility of the day. She learned her second foreign language (Russian) and built her own degree in French literature and Russian language. After graduation Ann entered the workforce and developed a new passion - leadership. Ann crafted a corporate quilt of uniquely distinct jobs. Wherever Ann went, she self-trained to become a true subject matter expert. Her deep caring and passion to help others made her a natural leader. Coupled with her indomitable spirit, her relentless energy and an unfailingly positive attitude, Ann was a force for the betterment of everyone that she touched. Ann was happiest in her life journey in the Upper Peninsula. She loved being close to her family's seasonal home on Sugar Island and spending summer vacations and holidays with them. Her last years were filled with great joy because she found her true calling in Pickford, Michigan. Ann was born to be a Librarian. As the Librarian for the Pickford Community Library, Ann had the perfect vehicle to fulfill her heart’s desire; to leave the world a better place. As the Librarian of the Pickford Community Library, she expanded the library and supported the PAL Center, and most importantly shared her love of books, reading and learning with others. Following in her Mother’s footsteps, she brought joy to the lives of hundreds of children. Ann was never prouder than when the Library was #1 in the nation in the 2018 Scholastic Reading Challenge. And she was relentless in her pursuit of activities to enhance the lives of others. She brought the Smithsonian exhibit, Hometown Teams, and an upcoming exhibit "Crossroads: Change in Rural America", through her work with the Michigan Humanities council. She filled the library with activity, hosting speakers, The Young Writers Group and many other classes. Her end of life journey was one that she embraced with the same enthusiasm with which she lived her life. Despite the cancer that took her life so quickly, her relentlessly positive attitude, her endearing love for others and her life gift of giving to and taking care of others was an example that inspired many and is worthy of imitation. Her chaplain at Trillium Woods perhaps summed it up the best - after his first meeting with her he went back to his office and wondered if he had actually met an angel living on earth. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Pickford Arts and Learning Center (PAL) starting at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020. We would ask that in lieu of flowers a donation to the Pickford Community Library or alternatively, to your local library would be appreciated. We will have a short ceremony and a pot luck luncheon. Dishes to share will be well appreciated. The Pickford Community Library and the PAL are located at 230 East Main Street, P.O. Box 277, Pickford, MI 49774. Arrangements were handled by the Stephenson-Wyman Funeral Home. On-line guestbook at www.stephenson-wyman.com
Published in Morning Sun on Mar. 7, 2020