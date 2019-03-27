Lippert, Anna Christine (Curtiss), age 96, of Alma, MI, passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at MidMichigan Health in Midland. Visitation for Anna will be held at the Dewey Funeral Home in Alma on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 from noon until her funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Pastor Debbie Thomas of the Alma United Methodist Church will officiate. Burial will take place in Riverside Cemetery, Alma. Anna was born to Nathan E. and Severine (Sorenson) Curtiss on November 3, 1922. Anna attended school in Ann Arbor, MI, and St. Joseph Academy in Adrian, MI. She graduated from Alma High School. She married Francis Douglas Lippert on Jan. 24, 1943. He preceded her in death in 1981. Together they raised a son, William Harold Lippert. He preceded Anna in death last December. They also had 3 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Anna was later married to Dane Schnepp who also preceded her in death. Then she was a partner with Leo Conners for 18 years. Anna was a member of and financial secretary for Stella Rebekah Lodge #412 of Sumner, MI. She worked for several florists in Alma. Anna lived her life by the motto, "Every day is a good day!" She loved working with numbers and any challenge that came with it. She will be missed by her family and friends, especially her special friends, Ruth Kingscott and Kristi Betzer. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alma United Methodist Church. The family is being served by the Dewey Funeral Home in Alma. Published in Morning Sun on Mar. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary