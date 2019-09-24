|
|
Anna "Anne" Trussell, 93, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away peacefully Sunday, September 22, 2019, at Green Acres Assisted Living in Mt. Pleasant. She was endeared to many people and will be greatly missed. Born in Mt. Pleasant on May 18, 1926, she was the daughter of Herman and Helen (Schumacher) Voisin. Anne was valedictorian of her 1944 graduating class at Sacred Heart Academy and attended Central Michigan College of Education. Her 47-year marriage to Clarence ‘Bud’ Trussell was blessed with four daughters, Patty, Mary, Sue, and Debbie. Anne enjoyed a long career with Isabella Bank & Trust, retiring after 21 years. She took great pride in her girlish figure and strived to look young. Known to be physically active, she participated in tennis, shuffleboard, and enjoyed walking and traveling. Other pastimes she enjoyed included dancing, listening to country music, and spending time at the Commission on Aging, participating in exercise classes and card clubs. She developed a life-long love for Euchre and Pepper and became quite a card shark during weekly Sunday night card games with her family. Spending time with family was very important to Anne. Her grandchildren share fond memories of the annual cottage week in northern Michigan and will miss her dearly. Anne remarried in 2007 at the age of 81. She and her husband Jim DeLong spent six happy years together until his passing in 2013. Anne is survived by four daughters, Patty (Paul) Donakowski of Texas, Mary (Don) Curry of Virginia, Sue (Jim) Gardner of Brighton, and Debbie (Mark) Minelli of Mt. Pleasant; sister, Clara Hoffman of Mt. Pleasant; 11 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Clarence ‘Bud’ Trussell and Jim DeLong; and brother in-law, Edward Hoffman. As a lifelong member of Sacred Heart Parish, a funeral Mass for Anne will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at 10 a.m. with Father Don Henkes as celebrant. A luncheon will immediately follow at Lincoln Reception Center. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery following the meal. The family will receive friends at Charles R. Lux Family Funeral Home on Friday from 4-7 p.m. with the Vigil beginning at 7 p.m. Visitation continues at the church on Saturday, one hour prior to Mass. Memorial contributions may be made to Sacred Heart Parish or the Isabella County Commission on Aging. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home and church. The family extends its warmest gratitude to Green Acres Assisted Living and Great Lakes Caring Hospice for the loving care that was provided to Anne. To leave a condolence for the family or to sign the online guest book, please visit
Published in Morning Sun on Sept. 25, 2019