age 93, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, with her loving family at her side. Because of the ongoing “Stay Home, Stay Safe," executive order for all Michigan residents, a private funeral service for Anna will be held at Clark Family Funeral Chapel. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery. Anna was born on June 8, 1926, in Beal City, Michigan, the daughter of William and Olivia (Schumacher) Halfmann. Anna married Patrick McCormick on May 10, 1947 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church and enjoyed 68 wonderful years with the love of her life. Patrick preceded her in death on March 23, 2016. Anna and Patrick had six children, Sally (John) Davis of Templeton, CA, Patty (Jim) Breidenstein of South Lyon, MI, Kathy (Dave) Assmann of Mt. Pleasant, MI, and Karen (Brian) Mead of Weidman, MI. Preceded in death are her sons James Patrick McCormick and Michael Henry McCormick; brothers Bill and Jerry; and four sisters Vada, Eileen, Betty, and Rita. Anna is also survived by her sister Esther Scully-Cotter of Rosebush; 15 grandchildren; 33 great grandchildren and daughters-in-law Julie McCormick and Kathy Lyons. Anna was a long time, very active parishioner at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, where she was also a member of the Catholic Daughter’s for many years. After retirement, she and her husband enjoyed living at Houghton Lake where they spent days fishing and entertaining family and friends. She was a sweet, kind, love mother and attentive grandmother, who never missed special celebrations. Christmas was her favorite time of year, where she hosted as many as 50 family members with special gifts for all. She created wonderful memories for us to treasure. Those planning a memorial contribution are asked to contribute to Sacred Heart Parish. Envelopes are available at the funeral chapel. To view Anna’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family, please visit



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store