Anne Lenore (Geiger) Esch, age 75, of Mt. Pleasant passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Midland Hospital. Anne was born April 19, 1944 the daughter of Sherman and Virginia (Littlefield) Geiger. She married Jud Esch in 1991 and he preceded her in death in 2009. Anne worked as a nurse’s aid at Central Michigan Community Hospital and then as an RN after receiving her degree in 1983. She retired in 2006 after over 40 years of service. Anne is survived by her son Kevin Moore of Mt. Pleasant; daughter Kelley (Bill) Robinson of Mt. Pleasant; step-son Barry McDonald of Shepherd; step-daughters Karrie (Troy) Betts of FL and Angel Esch of Houston; several grandchildren; sister Kathy Geiger Zadel of Muskegon; and several nieces and nephews. Anne is preceded by both her parents, husband Jud, son Christopher Moore, and 2 brothers David and Tim Geiger. Services for Anne will be Saturday, March 14 at 1 p.m. at Berry Funeral Home with Jean Thrush officiating. There will be visitation on Saturday from 11 a.m. until time of service.
Published in Morning Sun on Mar. 12, 2020