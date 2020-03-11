Morning Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Berry Funeral Home
106 W. Wright Ave
Shepherd, MI 48883
989-567-4511
Resources
More Obituaries for Anne Esch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne Lenore (Geiger) Esch

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anne Lenore (Geiger) Esch Obituary
Anne Lenore (Geiger) Esch, age 75, of Mt. Pleasant passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Midland Hospital. Anne was born April 19, 1944 the daughter of Sherman and Virginia (Littlefield) Geiger. She married Jud Esch in 1991 and he preceded her in death in 2009. Anne worked as a nurse’s aid at Central Michigan Community Hospital and then as an RN after receiving her degree in 1983. She retired in 2006 after over 40 years of service. Anne is survived by her son Kevin Moore of Mt. Pleasant; daughter Kelley (Bill) Robinson of Mt. Pleasant; step-son Barry McDonald of Shepherd; step-daughters Karrie (Troy) Betts of FL and Angel Esch of Houston; several grandchildren; sister Kathy Geiger Zadel of Muskegon; and several nieces and nephews. Anne is preceded by both her parents, husband Jud, son Christopher Moore, and 2 brothers David and Tim Geiger. Services for Anne will be Saturday, March 14 at 1 p.m. at Berry Funeral Home with Jean Thrush officiating. There will be visitation on Saturday from 11 a.m. until time of service.
Published in Morning Sun on Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Berry Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -