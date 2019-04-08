Morning Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith Family Funeral Homes, Ithaca Chapel
1333 East Center Street
Ithaca, MI 48847
989-875-3511
Resources
More Obituaries for Annette Hull
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annette Marie "Ann" Hull

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Annette Marie "Ann" Hull Obituary
Hull, Annette Marie “Ann”, 61, of Ithaca, MI, passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019, at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing. Ann was born in Alma on February 5, 1958, the daughter of Larry and Mary (Donahoe) Gabrion. She graduated from Ithaca High School with the Class of 1976. Ann married Timothy Hull on October 24, 1987 at the Ithaca Presbyterian Church. Ann started her career with the Secretary of State in Lansing, moving on to the Michigan Lottery, and was currently employed at the St. Louis Correctional Facility as a Records Supervisor. She had a combined 41 years of service with the State of Michigan. Ann enjoyed her summers camping at Coldwater Lake with her family. Ann is survived by her husband, Tim Hull, and her children: Chris Hull, Lizzy Hull, and Katie Hull. Also surviving are her mother, Mary Gabrion, brother Patrick (Victoria) Gabrion, sister Rebecca Manderfield, brother Michael (Diane) Gabrion, brother-in-law Rodney (Marcy) Hull, and brother-in-law Brian (Brenda) Hull, and sister-in-law Sandra Hull. She was preceded in death by her father, mother and father-in-law Shirley and Luther Hull, brother-in-law Edward Manderfield, brother-in-law Dennis Hull, nephew Gavin Gabrion, and her cherished companion, dog Molly. Visitation will be held at Smith Family Funeral Homes, Ithaca, MI on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, 6 to 8 p.m. and Wednesday, April 10, 2019, 2 to 8 p.m. Funeral Services will take place at Smith Family Funeral Homes, Ithaca, MI Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Pastor George Showers officiating. Burial will follow at Ithaca Cemetery, Ithaca, MI. Memorials may be made to the Ithaca Senior Activity Building or the Gratiot County Food Pantry, two organizations that were near to Ann’s heart. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes, Ithaca, MI. Online condolences can be sent to
Published in Morning Sun on Apr. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Smith Family Funeral Homes, Ithaca Chapel
Download Now